Zella Frances Hendricks Laraway passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 100 years old. She was born in Hood River, Ore., Aug. 26, 1922, to Mabel Hannah and Wm. Orris Hendricks. She grew up in Hood River living on Columbia Street, eventually moving to 724 State St. She attended Coe Primary, Park Street then May Street, graduating from Hood River High School in 1941.
After high school, Zella moved to Portland where she took classes at a business school and worked as a “live-in” with several different people.
Zella and her family were members of Asbury Methodist Church. She first noticed her future husband, Bill Laraway, when she was a teenager attending a youth gathering outside of Asbury Church. Bill apparently was making a bit of noise that afternoon, “acting like an idiot.” Less than a year later, Zella invited him to a Valentine’s Day dance; that was their first “date.” Soon after, Bill obtained his driver’s license and they became a “steady” couple. Upon graduation, Bill headed to Long Beach, where his sister and family lived, and he found work at a Douglas Aircraft facility. That Christmas, Bill’s parents traveled to Long Beach and, at Bill’s request, brought Zella along. During this time, Bill’s grandmother passed away back in Hood River and all, including Bill, returned for the funeral.
Both Zella and Bill then found jobs in Portland. They were living separately but seeing a lot of each other. Bill had wanted to get engaged right after high school and had bought a set of rings, but his mother convinced him to not rush things. He did wait — but not long. While he and Zella were living and working in Portland, Bill mailed the engagement ring to Zella. She “accepted” and they were married in front of the stone fireplace in the home on State Street, July 26, 1942, both at the age of 19. The time between mailing the ring and the wedding was long enough for Bill to save and buy a wedding band. He had originally bought a set but had decided to hock the wedding band in order to buy some fishing gear.
They had little money between them, but they found an affordable apartment in Southwest Portland at 12th and Taylor. Their shortage of cash meant no honeymoon. After the wedding, they packed up a steamer trunk with their wedding gifts and some bedding and headed to Portland for dinner. After dinner, they lugged the steamer trunk to the apartment building, loaded it onto the elevator, dragged it to their apartment and realized the trunk was locked! And they had no key! Bill headed downstairs and eventually came back with a crowbar and “unlocked” the trunk.
Six months later, Bill enlisted in the Navy. He was sent to the Farragut Naval Training Station (now a state park) in Idaho for boot camp. Zella moved home, lived with her parents and got a job with the Apple Growers Association. From Farragut, Bill was sent to Columbia, Mo., for six weeks of diesel training. Zella joined him there, where she lived in a house with other wives of servicemen while the enlisted men lived in a dormitory at the college. From Missouri, they moved to Norfolk, Va., for more training, then to Cleveland for additional training at a General Motors facility. By the time they got to Cleveland, Zella was pregnant with their daughter Janet, and Zella returned to Hood River, where Janet was born. When Janet was 13 days old she and Zella joined Bill at the Naval Base near Bremerton for almost two years of additional training. At the completion of the training, Bill was stationed on a mine sweeper in Astoria.
Zella, who is now pregnant with Jim, returned home to Hood River with Janet. Meanwhile, Bill headed to the South Pacific and was overseas for about a year. His tour included sweeping several Japanese harbors prior to the landing of Allied Forces. As a result of his overseas duty, Bill didn’t meet Jim until he was 8 months old.
Their third child, Joseph arrived in 1949 and Jon waited until 1960 to arrive.
After the war, Bill and Zella returned to the Hood River Valley to work the family orchards. Zella was active with her children, supporting them through school projects, PTA and events, 4-H and whatever endeavors they pursued. She enjoyed cooking and baking and had a wonderful collection of cookbooks. (She was an astute applesauce maker.) She was a consummate and gracious hostess and took great pride in her home and surroundings. Family dinners and harvest time lunches were always a source of delight and entertainment.
Bill took up golf in his late 40s and Zella learned to play in self-defense. That became an avenue for many golf outings and social friendships through the years. They enjoyed the Oregon Coast with treasured friend Bill and Ramona Martin and Agate Beach Golf Course. With family and many good friends, they enjoyed traveling and shared wonderful trips. Hawaii was a favorite destination, along with Europe and the Mediterranean and Panama Canal. They also enjoyed several Viking River cruises. In retirement, they became snowbirds, wintering in Southern California and Arizona.
In 2010, Bill was experiencing some serious health issues and was only the third person in history to undergo a particular surgery for replacement of his aortic valve. The uncertainty of the outcome prompted him to get Zella’s agreement, on his way into surgery, that he could buy a Mercedes. However, after the surgery was behind them, Zella claimed her acquiescence had come under duress and that they had better things to do with that money. The Mercedes did not happen. Bill passed away in November 2012. They were married for an astounding 70 years.
Zella was a member of the Aloha Club, 78 Club, Carousel Club, The Dalles Country Club and Riverside Community Church. She enjoyed the family outdoor activities: Camping, boating, snow and water skiing. On her 90th birthday celebration, she kept her annual tradition alive of swimming in Lost Lake, a favorite family gathering spot.
With Zella’s passing, a phenomenal record of local and national history is silenced. She loved sharing stories of the Hood River Valley and if she couldn’t recall certain facts, she knew someone to call to fill in the gaps. She was a strong woman of purpose, a devoted wife, and a loving and proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother — she loved them all dearly.
Zella is survived by her children and their spouses, Janet and Leonard Wood of Hood River, James Laraway of Underwood, WA, Joseph Laraway of Palm Desert, Calif., and Jon and Debra Laraway of Hood River; eight grandchildren, Wendy and Joseph Burrow, Bill Laraway Jr. and Lori of Portland, Julie and Brian Schiller of Hailey, Idaho, Jennifer and Toby Hutchinson of Dundee, Adam and JulieAnn Laraway of Santa Clarita, Calif., Bryan Laraway of Portland, Sean and Kyla Laraway of Oregon City and Justine Laraway of Hood River; and 10 great-grandchildren, Peyton, Campbell, Cam, Kade, Wyatt, Ginger, Shelby, Cody, Zella and Sage.
In addition to her parents, Zella was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her brother Everett Hendricks and daughter-in-law Beverlee Laraway.
A time to celebrate Zella’s life is planned for 4 p.m. at the Mt. Hood Winery, Thursday, June 29. Graveside rites will precede the celebration of life gathering at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Zella’s name to Helping Hands or The Next Door, Inc. and sent in care of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
When asked what advice she would offer the community or the world if she could print anything on a large highway billboard, Zella responded, “Count your blessings, keep your faith and hope for the future.”
