Ora Iola Cantrell passed away March 1, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Ora was born Feb. 1, 1923, and was 99 years of age at the time of her passing.
Services are planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 at Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Ora was born in Jirah, Wyo., to Oscar and Agnes (Brahms) Lincoln, the eldest of six children. She moved to the Hood River Valley, living in the Rockford area with family, in 1935 and attended school at Barrett, middle school at May Street and graduated Hood River High School Class of 1941.
After high school, Ora was working in Dee at the Oregon Lumber Company and during this time and before World War II, she met Cleatus Benjamin Cantrell and Aug. 24, 1945, they married in Stevenson, Wash., and made their home in Hood River. Shortly after their marriage the family started to expand with the birth of Patty, followed by Mike and then Timmy. Family camping trips almost every weekend from Viento to the coast are fondly remembered. Ora was very active as a secretary for many local businesses before taking a position Chief Civil Deputy at the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, where she retired after 22 years.
Cleatus passed away in 1974 and Ora took on the responsibilities of leading her family. Of all of her accomplishments, her favorite was her family; as her kids grew, she welcomed grandchildren (seven of them), and later great-grandchildren (16 of them). She took great pride in all of them.
Ora is survived and will be dearly missed by her three children, Patty (and Rick) Routson of Parkdale, Ore., Mike (and Julie) Cantrell of Hood River, and Tim (and Kim) Cantrell of Hood River; seven grandchildren, Jason, Darrin, Emily, Zach, Maggie, Sarah and Chuck; 16 great-grandchildren; her brother, Bobby (and Kay) Lincoln of Hood River; and numerous nieces, nephews.
Family would like to thank Parkhurst Place and Hospice of the Gorge for their care. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.