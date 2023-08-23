An outdoor, sunset memorial service for Tom and Laurie Nichol will be held on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Community College Amphitheater. Seating will be limited and reserved for those with limited mobility, so please bring chairs and blankets to sit on the lawn and hillside surrounding the amphitheater, if you are able.
Dress will be dressy casual — any color of clothing is acceptable for this solemn yet celebratory event. Wear what you feel will pay your respects, while being able to stay comfortable during this outdoor service.
All are welcome.
For those who are unable to attend in person, you can watch live online using this link: livestream.com/accounts/6210666/events/10933282.
Memorial donations can be made to the Laurie and Tom Nichol Memorial Fund through the Gorge Community Foundation. Yearly grants will go out from this fund benefiting various non-profits and projects in The Dalles. Donations can be made via the Gorge Community Foundation’s website and select “Laurie and Tom Nichol Memorial Fund” from the drop down menu (gorgecf.org/donations).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.