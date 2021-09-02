Dr. Richard Polehn, 1953 - 2016
PhD, P.E., Mechanical Engineering
Lt. Navy - honorable discharge
In memory of a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, teacher, mentor, protector, friend, co-copyright holder, nuclear power plant construction mechanical engineer, home plan developer and home constructor, ballroom dancer, hiker, traveler, navigator, chess and pinochle player, puzzle solver, science fiction reader, movie and music buff, dinosaur fan, basketball and football devotee, rose lover, cherry picker, nature lover, BBQ aficionado, accomplished and creative Dungeon Master ...
Though five years have passed since you left, the pain of your loss is as sharp as if it occurred today.
You are so sorely missed.
Please wait for me, my love ...
