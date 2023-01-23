Loving wife, mother and friend Doris Dunlap passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2023, at the age of 89 years. Born the only daughter and youngest of three children, she grew up learning the value of determination and importance of grace.
She excelled academically, graduating as a four year honor student and editor of the school paper. Marrying her high school sweetheart, they spent more than 70 years living life to it’s fullest, always ready for adventure and opening their home to their many friends. Simple pleasures brought her great happiness, especially cooking, baking and sharing a recipe or two. Spending time at the family vacation lot with children, grandchildren and friends was always favorite time.
Celebrate Doris everyday and carry her light of inspiration forward.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
