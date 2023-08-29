Paula Marie Orozco, age 48, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 11, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Georgann Grace Powell, 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 12, 2023. Burial took place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Condon, Ore., Sept. 15. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Cindy Lou Hendershot (aka Cindy Lou Delay), 63, died Aug. 13, 2023, at home in Hood River, Ore. Cindy was born March 31, 1960. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Donald Norman McCaskell, 63, died Aug. 15, 2023, in Carson, Wash. Donald was born Oct. 16, 1959. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Frances May Brown, 84, a resident of Portland, Ore., died Aug. 19, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Rosalie Jeannette Chance, 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 20, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Maria Jan Jim-Watlament, 48, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 23, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
CJ Woodward, 85, former longtime Hood River, Ore., resident, died Aug. 23, 2023, at home in Hermiston, Ore. She was born on Jan. 23, 1938, in Manhattan, Kan. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston. Share memories of CJ with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Richard Eugene Moore, 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 25, 2023. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Kathryn “Kathy” Jeanette Polzel, 70, died Aug. 25, 2023, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Kathryn was born Jan. 19, 1953. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.