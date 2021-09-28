Joan Irene Spickerman died March 2, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. She was born on Sept. 11, 1922, in The Dalles. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles.
Demetra Ann Dionas Kramer died Aug. 14, 2021, and was born May 26, 1935. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at The Riv, 401 E. 10th St., The Dalles, from 5-8 p.m. Those not vaccinated against COVID-19 are asked not to attend. Masks are required when not eating or drinking.
Richard A. Fadness, age 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 28, 2021, at a local hospital. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Faith Lutheran Church in The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Harvey "Harv" D. Prouty, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 5, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ramona Josephine Gatlin, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 12, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Bradley Guy Brittain, age 64, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Sept. 15, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Samuel James Garcia, age 52, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 15, 2021. Funeral Service were held Sept. 24 at Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles.
Jose L. Pinon Vencez, age 24, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a Bend, Ore., hospital Sept. 15, 2021. Catholic Funeral Service on Sept. 28 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Mike S. Carrico, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local hospital Sept. 19, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Beverly J. Matteson, age 86, a resident of Wishram, Wash., died Sept. 21, 2021, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Tygh Valley Cemetery in Tygh Valley, Ore. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
William Marion Woods, age 62, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 21, 2021. The Family will have a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Donn Craton died Sept. 22, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Donn was born June 12, 1933, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Hood River Nazarene Church, 2168 Belmont Drive, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
William “Chuck” Hickerson Jr., age 98, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 24, 2021 at a local care facility. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Dan Kenslow, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 24, 2021. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joyce Pauline (Otto) Teigen died Sept. 25, 2021, at home in Hood River, Ore. Joyce was born on Jan. 29, 1931, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
