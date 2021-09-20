Donald Lee Petersen, 90, died Aug. 26, 2021, at The Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. He was born on Dec. 26, 1930. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Gateway Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road, The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Delphine (Dee) Lucille Dillon was born Feb. 8, 1924, and died Sept. 3, 2021. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family and to access link for live stream of Dee’s service.
Joan Irene Spickerman died March 2, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. She was born on Sept. 11, 1922, in The Dalles. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles.
Judith Alicia Hottel, age 62, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 30, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Richard Simons died Sept. 3, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Richard was born April 24, 1963, and was 58 years of age at the time of his passing. A time to celebrate his life and mourn his passing is planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the family home, 1694 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Barbara A. Walters, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 7, 2021. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at Valley View Cemetery, 1699 Valley View Road, Vale, Ore. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Alfred Jimmy “Jim” Payne, age 71 died Sept. 10, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 26 at Moro Fire Station, 309 Dewey St., Moro, Ore.; burial will follow at Grass Valley Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Barbara Ruth Hartman, age 64, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 11, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Mary Kathleen Lyon, age 82, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died Sept. 11, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Wanda Mae Anderson, age 90, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died Sept. 12, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Charles Forrest Decker, age 94, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died Sept. 12, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Wasco Sunrise Cemetery, 71222 N. Sawtooth Road, Wasco. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Deborah Weeks Marvin died Sept. 12, 2021, at her home in Mosier, Ore. Deborah was born on Feb. 24, 1951, and was 70 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Kieth R. Walter, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., and former resident of Washougal, Wash., died at a local care facility Sept. 16, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Alonzo “Lonnie” Smith died Sept. 20, 2021. He was born March 14, 1950. Services are pending, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
