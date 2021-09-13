Barbara Elaine Hillmick died Oct. 15, 2020, at home in Hood River, Ore. She was born on Oct. 15, 1945, and was 75 years old at the time of her passing. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’ east Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jinnie Hamby died Aug. 4, 2021, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Jinnie was born on March 13, 1927, and was 94 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Douglas Cooper Wray, age 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 8, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Judy Lee Tobler (also known as Judy Lee Emerson-Vest), age 83, previously of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 20, 2021. Graveside services were held Sept. 8 at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
William (Bill) Arthur Johnson, died Aug. 26, 2021, at home in The Dalles, Ore. Bill was born at Nov. 23, 1932. Virginia Elizabeth Johnson, died Aug. 30, 2021, at away at OHSU in Portland, Ore. Virginia was born on Jan. 17, 1931. A viewing for both will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 at Spencer, Libby & Powell. A dual celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. and will be held at Spencer, Libby and Powell. A graveside service will follow at the IOOF cemetery on Cherry Heights Road.
Jack Phillips died at Callaway Gardens, in Kennewick, Wash., on Aug. 27, 2021. Jack was born in Hood River, Ore., on July 19, 1940. A graveside service will be held at Three Mile Cemetery in The Dalles, Ore., at noon on Sept. 18. A reception at the Eagles Lodge will follow the service. For online condolences, please visit www.Hillcrestfunerals.com.
Kristina “Krissy” Kathryn Shelquist, age 48, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 3, 2021. A celebration of life for Krissy was held at Sorosis Park on Sept. 12. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Alvin Leonard Andres, age 71, died in The Dalles, Ore., Sept. 5, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Dewey Jasper Thomas, age 106, resident of The Dalles, Ore., and previously of Wasco, Ore., died Sept. 5, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 1p.m. on Saturday Sept. 18 at Wasco Sunrise Cemetery, 71222 N. Sawtooth Road. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Daryl Grant Wageman died Sept. 5, 2021, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Daryl was born June 10, 1960, in Twin Falls, Idaho, and was 61 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Allesett Marie Spicer died Sept. 6, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Allesett was born June 4, 1955, and was 66 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Richard Traister died Sept. 6, 2021, at home in Dallesport, Wash. He was born April 17, 1940, in Portland, Ore., and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Bobby Dean Clawson, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 8, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Linda Susan Koskela died Sept. 9, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Linda was born on June 25, 1948, and was 73 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
