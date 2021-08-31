Joan Irene Spickerman died March 2, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. She was born on Sept. 11, 1922, in The Dalles. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles.
Mary Christine Fondrick, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 20, 2021. Services will be held at a later date and details will be posted on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Caroline O’Brien Homer died Aug. 20, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. in the courtyard of the The Dalles United Church of Christ Congregational, 111 E. Fifth St., The Dalles, Ore. Seating is limited. The service will also be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page for simultaneous or later viewing. Spencer, Libby & Powell is in charge of arrangements.
Darel Lyndon Franklin, age 74, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 25, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Louise Jane Plank, 77, died Aug. 14, 2021 at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. She was born on April 27, 1944. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Scott Catlin, 59, died Aug. 12, 2021 in The Dalles, Oregon. He was born on July 28, 1462. A Military Committal Service at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery of Illinois will follow at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Celilo Chapel, 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jeffrey Mills, 76, died Aug. 27, 2021 at the Oregon Veterans Home. Spencer, Libby & Powell is in care of arrangements.
Scott McKenzie, 46, died Aug. 28, 2021 in Hood River, Ore. He was born on Oct. 4, 1974. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Virginia Lee, 88, died, on Aug. 26, 2021 in Hood River, Ore. She was born on March 24, 1933. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Helen Marie Hallock, 94, died Aug. 29, 2021, at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. She was born on Dec. 1, 1926 and was 94 years of age at the time of her passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
David Charles Durbin, 58, resident of Portland, Ore., died Aug. 24, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell is in care of arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, details will be posted on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website.
