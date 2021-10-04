Helen Kochel died Jan. 22, 2021, on Bainbridge Island, Wash. Helen was born Dec. 1, 1920, in Lyonsbrook, Nova Scotia, Canada. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota St., The Dalles, on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m.
Donald Lee Petersen, 90, died Aug. 26, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. He was born on Dec. 26, 1930. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Gateway Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Rad, The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Harvey “Harv” D. Prouty, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 5, 2021. A celebration of life was held Oct. 2 at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall, The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Stella M. (Harper) Baker, former resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 12, 2021, in Bandon, Ore. She was born Sept. 30, 1925, in Mollala, Ore. Private internment was held at The Dalles Odd Fellows Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel Cremation & Funeral Service.
Ramona Josephine Gatlin, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 12, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Bradley Guy Brittain, age 64, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Sept. 15, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jose Pinon Vencez, age 24, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died a hospital in Bend, Ore., Sept. 15, 2021. A funeral service was held Sept. 28 at St. Peter Catholic Church, The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
William Vaughn Hilliard, age 79, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died Sept. 21, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Randolph Dean Sprinkle died Sept. 21, 2021, in White Salmon, Wash. He was born in White Salmon in 1957. There will be no service. Gardner Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
William Marion Woods, age 62, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 21, 2021. The family will have a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Rosalba Menera, age 56, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died Sept. 22, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Walter Edward LeMieux, age 58, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 23, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Pow-ell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Dan Kenslow, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 24, 2021. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Diana Kay Kelley, age 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 25, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joyce Pauline (Otto) Teigen died Sept. 25, 2021, at home in Hood River, Ore. Joyce was born on Jan. 29, 1931, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Julia Ann Wooding died Sept. 27, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Julia was born on Sept. 1, 1939, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ricky Lynn Martin died Sept. 28, 2021, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Ricky was born on Oct. 17, 1956, and was 64 years of age at the time of his passing. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Corey Thomas died Sept. 30, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Corey was born on Dec. 22, 1964, and was 56 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Pastor Bobby Beauchamp, Parkdale Baptist Church, died Oct. 3, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Pastor Bobby was born Sept. 9, 1933, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family and to access livestream via ZOOM.
David A. Henderson, age 89, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died Oct. 3, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
