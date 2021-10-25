Michael “Mike” Stephen Carrico died Sept. 19, 2021, at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Mike was born in Flint, Mich., on Oct. 6, 1947. Mike’s final resting place will be in San Diego at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022 in The Dalles.
Christie Burgess died Oct. 13, 2021, at home in Hood River, Ore. Christie was born July 25, 1943, and was 78 years of age at the time of her passing. A service is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Riverside Community Church. 317 State St., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Susan A. Stone died Oct. 14, 2021, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center of Portland, Ore. Susan was born July 7, 1954, and was 67 at the time of her passing. A celebration of life is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Hood River Nazarene Church; wear your best Hawaiian garb to honor Susan. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joanne “Jody” Lee Conroy, age 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home Oct. 16, 2021. A graveside service was held Oct. 23 at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Russell Allen Minkler, age 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore, died Oct. 16, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jerrall Johnson, age 80, died at a local care facility Oct. 21, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Lee Diers died Oct. 22, 2021, at home in Klickitat, Wash. Services will be held Nov. 3 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hood River, Ore., with viewing at 11 a.m. and a funeral service at noon; graveside and internment to follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery.
