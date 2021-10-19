Jeffrey Bryan Miller died April 21, 2019, in Umatilla County near Pendleton, Ore. Jeff was born on March 7, 1967, and was 52 years of age at the time of his passing. Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23 at Life in Christ Center, 3095 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Bernice Harbaugh died Sept. 23, 2021,at Columbia Basin Care Facility in The Dalles, Ore. Bernice was born on May 20, 1942, and was 79 years of age at the time of her passing. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church in Stevenson, Wash. Time of service is still pending and due to current COVID restrictions, seating will be limited; however, live streaming information can be found at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Percy Jensen died Oct. 12, 2021, at Bonaventure of Salmon Creek a Retirement Community in Vancouver, Wash. Percy was born Aug. 25, 1928, and was 93 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River. Committal services will be at Idlewilde Mausoleum of Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Raymond A. Wilhite died Oct. 12, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Raymond was born July 10, 1926, and was 95 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service with Military Honors and reception will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 at River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River. Raymond will be buried by his wife Shirley at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Christie Burgess died Oct. 13, 2021, at home in Hood River, Ore. Christie was born July 25, 1943, and was 78 years of age at the time of her passing. A service is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Riverside Community Church. 317 State St., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Leila May Mattox died Oct. 13 in Portland, Ore. She was born Sept. 15, 1946, in Sandy, Ore. A celebration of life will be held Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at Springwater Church of the Nazarene in Gresham, Ore.
Nelda Mae Williams, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 13, 2021. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Susan A. Stone died Oct. 14, 2021, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center of Portland, Ore. Susan was born July 7, 1954, and was 67 at the time of her passing. A celebration of life is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Hood River Nazarene Church; wear your best Hawaiian garb to honor Susan. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joanne “Jody” Lee Conroy, age 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home Oct. 16, 2021. A graveside service will be held Oct. 23 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Russell Allen Minkler, age 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore, died Oct. 16, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Henry Beebe Brown, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 17, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2819 W. 10th St., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
