Catherine Lou Palmer died on Sept. 8, 2020, from natural causes. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the North Bonneville Community Church, 1150 Wacomac, North Bonneville, Wash. A private graveside service was held at The Cascade Cemetery of North. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Shirley Jean Tienhaara, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on Sept. 26, 2020. Private services will be held. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joshua Steven Miles, age 30, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 1, 2020. Visitation/viewing was held Oct. 9 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall, The Dalles.
Claris Jean (Campbell) Fraley died on Oct. 5, 2020, in The Dalles, Ore. Claris was born Feb. 12, 1931, in The Dalles and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing. Graveside Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at The I.O.O.F Cherry Heights Cemetery, 1100 W. 18th St., The Dalles. A reception will immediately follow at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Kathryn Margaret Hunt, age 103, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 5, 2020. Private burial will be at Gethsemani Catholic Cemetery. Service will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Donald C. Carpenter, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local care facility Oct. 6, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Mildred Lourettia “Lorie” Broge, age 92, longtime resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Oct. 6, 2020. There will be no services at her request. Spencer, Libby & Powell is in care of arrangements.
Joseph Mark Scholtz, age 69, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died at a local care facility on Oct. 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending and in care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
John Charles Kauffman, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 10, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Evangelical Church, 1001 E. 12th St., The Dalles.