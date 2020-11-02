Michael J. DesRochers, 66, died in Vancouver, Wash., Oct. 16, 2020. All County Cremation and Burial Services is in care of arrangements; 360-718-7948.
James Lee Cuff, age 61, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died Oct. 18, 2020, at a Vancouver, Wash., hospital. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Joel Chester Wright, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 20, 2020. Burial with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Willamette National Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Peggy Pilkenton died Oct. 24, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Peggy was born on March 24, 1941, and was 79 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
George Whiteford Earley died on Oct. 28, 2020, at his home in Mt. Hood-Parkdale, Ore. George was born on Feb. 15, 1927, and was 93 years of age at the time of his death. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Janet Kay Elliot, age 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home Oct. 28, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Phillip William Chaperon, age 100, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 29, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral home is in care of arrangements.
Gary Allen Muma (Master Muma) died Oct. 29, 2020, in Hood River, Ore. Gary was born on Nov. 27, 1947, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Patricia Ann Puckett, 85, died on Oct. 30, 2020, at Garden Village in Yakima, Wash. Arrangements are under the direction of Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, Wash.; 509-457-1232.