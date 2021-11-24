A memorial service for Donald Brock, 95, was held Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore.
LuAnn Remington died in October 2021. She was born in 1954 in McMinnville, Ore.
Lorren Hall, 62, of Sweet Home, Ore., died Oct. 23, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Linda Tuthill, age 69, a resident of Lyle, Wash., died unexpectedly on Oct. 31, 2021. A celebration of life and potluck is being held in Linda’s memory on Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Lyle Lyons Club Community Center, 503 Hwy. 14, Lyle.
Robert Emmett Friel, age 76, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died Nov. 7, 2021. A memorial service is being held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4 at Life of Christ Church, 3095 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles, Ore. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Orville Boyce Blaylock, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 11, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Daniel P. Correa, age 46, a resident of Murdock, Wash., died Nov. 13, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Eileen Ann Weldon, born in Van Nuys, Calif., on June 15, 1940, died Nov. 17, 2021, in Hood River, Ore., at the age of 81. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for family.
