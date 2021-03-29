Donald Grant Cant died Dec. 21, 2020, at West Valley Medical Hospital at Caldwell, Idaho, after being treated for complications of COVID-19 and COPD. He was born Aug. 11, 1934 , and was 86 years old. The family plans a celebration of life later in 2021.
Carolyn Sperry died March 14, 2021, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Carolyn was born on May 3, 1946, and was 74 years of age at the time of her passing. Joshua (Josh) Marc Sperry of Spanaway, Wash., died April 25, 2020, at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash. Josh was born on Oct. 23, 1971, and was 48 years of age at the time of his passing. Services for mother and son are as follows: Private committal ceremony on Friday, April 16 at Willamette National Cemetery; public celebration of life ceremony Sunday, April 17 at Calvary Baptist, 3350 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles — Josh’s service will be at 11 a.m. and Carolyn’s at 2 p.m. A reception will be held between services. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Allen Walter Chapman, age 67, a resident of Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore., died March 19, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Antoinette Gossett, age 86, a resident of Centerville, Wash., died at a local hospital March 21, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jeffrey Cunningham Krier, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 22, 2021. Due to current gathering restrictions, memorial services will be held at a later date and details will be posted on he Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home website once they have been finalized.
Ronda Jeannette Thom, age 66, a resident of Lyle, Wash., died March 22, 2021. Services will be held at a later date and details will be posted on theSpencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Ruth Thompson, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home March 24, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements; the date for a memorial service to be determined.
Conny Van De Pol died March 25, 2021, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Conny was born on May 15, 1926, and was 94 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Darrell B. Cardon died March 26, 2021, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Darrell was born on Oct. 22, 1952, and was 68 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Linda Louise Stout, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 27, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
