Ridge Evan Olmstead, age 63, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died Feb. 12, 2021. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, Ore.
Donald Eugene Hixson Jr., age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 28, 2021. He was laid to rest next to his wife Gwendolyn at IOOF Cemetery/Parklawn in a private burial. Services will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Kokdjen “Djen” Su died on March 16, 2021, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center of Portland, Ore. Djen was born on Nov. 10, 1952, and was 68 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 3 p.m., Saturday, April 10 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family and to access Djen's livestream link for his service.
Jimmie Allan Lewis died March 17, 2021, at his Parkdale, Ore., home. Jimmie was born Jan. 25, 1947, and was 74 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert B. Beck died March 18, 2021, at his home in Mt. Hood, Ore. Robert was born on June 14, 1932, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Carol M. Gardner died March 20, 2021, at Flagstone Assisted Living in The Dalles, Ore. Carol was born on Feb. 10, 1934, and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Frank George Duringer died March 21, 2021, at his Hawks Ridge residence in Hood River, Ore. Frank was born on Feb. 12, 1927, and was 94 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.