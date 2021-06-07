Gail Owen Lewis, 74, died Feb. 5, 2021, at home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Gail was born on May 31, 1946. A service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Cascade Locks Cemetery, 95 N.W. WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Stephen P. Kelly, long-time Husum, Wash., resident, died March 18, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. He was born Dec. 20, 1950, in Mineola, N.Y. A Mass and memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on August 12 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, White Salmon, Wash.
Robert "Bob" Allene Anderson died April 10, 2021, at the age of 83. Bob was born in Hood River on Sept. 25, 1937. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 305 Ninth St., Hood River. rrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jonathan Sproule Emerson, 69, died suddenly of a heart attack in Tepotzlàn, Morelos, Mexico, on May 15, 2021. He was born May 13, 1952. A memorial celebration will be held in the United States in the future. Crematorio Anubis, Morelos, Mexico, is in charge of arrangements.
Steven James Shewey died May 26, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Steven was born on May 18, 1973, and was 48 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gregory Hollister died May 30, 2021, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Gregory was born on Sept. 19, 1947, and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Bernice Ada Miller died May 30, 2021, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Bernice was born Dec. 24, 1932, and was 88 years of age at the time of her passing. A committal service was held June 3 at Willamette National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jose Ochoa died May 31, 2021, at Portland Providence Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Jose was born on Sept. 10, 1954, and was 66 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ryan John Schlattman, age 42, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 1, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Elizabeth J. Hartmann, age 94, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home June 2, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ronald Wayne Morgan Jr. died June 2, 2021, in Parkdale, Ore. Ron was born on Dec. 30, 1968, and was 52 years of age at the time of his passing. A committal service is tentatively planned for 1 p.m. on Monday, July 12 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery of Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary Kathryn Holt, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 3, 2021. Graveside services will be held in Idaho, and details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell Website once finalized.
Fredrick Raymond “Ray” Edwards died June 4, 2021, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Ray was born on June 26, 1936, and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing. A service will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1825 May St., Hood River, on Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m.; graveside committal will follow at Idlewilde Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donna Jean Farrar, age 89, resident of Grass Valley, Ore., died at home June 4, 2021. There will be no services at her request. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Shirley Ekker died June 5, 2021, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Shirley was born on Jan. 5, 1928, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
