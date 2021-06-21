Dolly D. Loss passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, in The Dalles, Ore. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at Gateway Presbyterian Church, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary Ishimaru passed away on May 9, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. A graveside service is planned for 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25 at Idlewilde Cemetery, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Thomas Brodersen Jr. died June 7, 2021, at The Springs Mill Creek in The Dalles, Ore. Thomas was born on Dec. 29, 1927, and was 93 years of age at the time of his passing. A private family urn committal service will be at Willamette National Cemetery of Portland, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lester E. Hazen, age 94, a resident of Happy Valley, Ore., and previously of The Dalles, Ore., died June 10, 2021. A memorial service was held June 19 at Lynchwood Church of God, Portland, Ore. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25 at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 2565 Three Mile Road, The Dalles. All are welcome. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Darin Craig Roberts, age 56, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local hospital June 10, 2021. At his request there will be no services. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Cynthia “Cindy” Ann (Heisler) Christante, age 70, died June 11, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. She was born on Oct. 14, 1950, in The Dalles. No formal memorial service is planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dennis Donald Ross, age 81, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died June 11, 2021. Services with Military Honors will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Fetiipopo I'aulualo Jr., age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 13, 2021. Viewing and visitation is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 and a funeral at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 9 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at I.O.O.F. Cemetery 1100 18th St., The Dalles. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
