Gerald “Jerry” Phillip Prinzing died Feb. 25, 2021, at home. He was born March 20, 1933, and was 87 at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. A catered reception will immediately follow Jerry’s service and later his urn committal will be at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
David Paul Reed died April 20, 2021, at RiverBend Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield, Ore. David was born May 29, 1947, in Hood River, Ore. Graveside services will be July 10 at 11 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery in Hood River.
Mary Marcline Hoke died June 24, 2021, while traveling at Bozeman, Mont. Mary was born Jan. 10, 1941, and was 80 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Tiffany Lynn Vorce, age 30, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died June 27, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell is in care of arrangements.
Alice Pierson died June 29, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Alice was born on March 30, 1941, and was 80 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending and will be announced in a later edition. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Diane McKissen died June 30, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Diane was born on Aug. 10, 1950, and was 70 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Michael E. Stewart, 82, of Pendleton, Ore., died July 1, 2021, at his home. Michael was born on Dec. 26, 1938, in The Dalles, Ore. Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.