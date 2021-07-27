Albert J. Gosiak Sr. died April 17, 2021, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Albert was born on Nov. 29, 1931, and was 89 years of age at the time of his passing. A service of committal with military honors is planned for 1 p.m., Friday, July 30 at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gordon Mee died June 14, 2021, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Gordon was born Feb. 15, 1937, and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 at First Christian Church, 909 Court St., The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Andersons Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Phyllis Ellen Hart, age 84, a resident of North Bend, Wash., died June 28, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 at Dufur Christian Church, 315 Harrison St., Dufur, Ore.; burial committal will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery/Parklawn, 2565 Three Mile Road, The Dalles, Ore. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Glenn Elden Ellett, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 10, 2021. Services will be held at a later date, and details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell Website once finalized.
Bobbie Lee Ward, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 12, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James “Jimmy” Edward Ward was born Oct. 31, 1966, in Gretna, Fla., and died July 13, 2021, in Maupin, Ore. Family is planning an urn committal service at Kelly Cemetery of Maupin. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Betty Laura (Jackson) Sholl, long-time resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 13, 2021, at Flagstone Senior Living in The Dalles. She was 94. Public viewing will be available at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home on Friday, July 30 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 2323 E. 12th St., The Dalles, and graveside committal will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery/ Parklawn Cemetery, 2565 Three Mile Road.
Roger Columbus Dick Sr., age 72, a resident of Toppenish, Wash., died July 16, 2021. Services have been held and burial was at Beavert Cemetery, Pine Springs, Wash. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sherri Fern Hill, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 17, 2021. Services will be held at a later date in Fossil, Ore., and details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Michelle Lee Harmon, age 46, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 18, 2021, at home. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Mary Jane Arestad, age 97, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 19, 2021.Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell Website once finalized.
Travis Michael Cummings died July 20, 2021, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Travis was born on June 12, 1943, and was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will take place at Life In Christ Church, 3095 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
William “Bill” Trujillo died July 20, 2021, in Dallesport, Wash. Bill was born July 2, 1935, in Worland, Wyo., and was 86 years of age at the time of passing. A celebration of life service will be held on Aug. 7 at noon at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Those wishing to sign William’s online memorial book may do so at www.AndersonTributeCenter.com.
Mary Reanne Wilson died July 22, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Mary was born on June 12, 1963, and was 58 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Cen-ter, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Rhonda Davidson died July 26, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Rhonda was born Oct. 8, 1964, and was 56 years of age at the time of her death. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.