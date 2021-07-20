Edith “Marge” Marjorie Magnusen died Dec. 19, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Tualatin, Ore. She was born July 15, 1923, and was 97 years old at the time of her passing. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, Ore. In honor of Marge and her love for colors, family would love you to wear colorful attire for the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note.
Jeffrey Cunningham Krier died March 22, 2021, and was born March 24, 1950. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Jeff on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota St., The Dalles, Ore. All are welcome.
Melvin G. Thornburg, age 79, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died at home June 29, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Justin Alexander Mei Shen Su died July 4, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Justin was born Aug. 27, 1979, and was 41 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley Bible Church, 1631 Eighth St., Hood River, Ore. A livestream of Justin’s service can be accessed at the church’s website on the day of his service at svbchr.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Shane Dustin Brace, age 46, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 5, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powel website once finalized.
Brian Allan Franks, age 57, a resident of Deer Park, Wash., died July 7, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Larry Vincent George, age 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 7, 2021. He will be laid to rest in a private service at Willamette National Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jesslyn Alan Spino, age 61, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 9, 2021. Funeral services were held July 12 at the Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall. Burial service was held July 13, 2021 at Wish-Yum Cemetery, Dallesport, Wash.
James “Jimmy” Edward Ward was born Oct. 31, 1966, in Gretna, Fla., and died July 13, 2021, in Maupin, Ore. Family is planning an urn committal service at Kelly Cemetery of Maupin. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Rodney Keith Eichner, 89, died July 16, 2021, at his home in White Salmon, Wash. No services are planned at this time. Gardner Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Edith Marcella “Sally” Graff died July 16, 2021, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Sally was born on Dec. 22, 1933, and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
