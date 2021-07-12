Clair Dale “Dale” Taylor, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 26, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
Rick Allen Bryant, age 62, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died June 28, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ronald Roy Beliel, age 74, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 29, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Donald Ray Bearden, age 58, a resident of Happy Valley, Ore., died June 30, 2021, near Maupin, Ore. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joseph Dean Bryant, age 64, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died July 2, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Linda Marie Girtz, age 66, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died July 2, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Margaret “Marge” Pauline Anderson died July 4, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Marge was born July 13, 1938, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Services were held July 11 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Entombment will be at Idlewilde Mausoleum, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family or to access the Zoom link to watch her service.
Varryl Margaret Creel, age 89, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died July 4, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Justin Alexander Mei Shen Su died July 4, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Justin was born Aug. 27, 1979, and was 41 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Aaron Guzman died unexpectedly on July 5, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Aaron was born on Aug. 30, 2001, and was 19 years of age at the time of his passing. Services were held July 11 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Helen “Faye” Dye-Goss died on July 5, 2021, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Helen was born on Sept. 21, 1932, and was 88 years old at the time of her passing. A memorial service for Helen will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 at the Hood River Church of Christ, 1512 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donald “Don” Owen died July 5, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Don was born April 1, 1928, and was 93 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
William “Bill” Davis died July 6, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Bill was born Nov. 20, 1931, and was 90 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lois Baker died July 9, 2021, at home in White Salmon, Wash. She was born Dec. 29, 1929, in Kansas. An obituary will appear in an upcoming addition.
