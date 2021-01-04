Diane L. Hogg died Dec. 20, 2020, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Diane was born on March 25, 1942, and was 78 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service in Hood River and urn committal in Colfax, Wash., are pending at this time due to pandemic restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary "Josie" Roberts died Dec. 6, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash. Josie was born on March 31, 1931, and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing. A family-only rosary service will be held Thursday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. at Anderson Tribute Center. A family-only Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Both services will be streamed lived via Anderson’s Tribute Center’s Facebook page. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Beverly J. Shapley died Dec. 21, 2020, at home in Hood River, Ore. Beverly was born Aug. 19, 1940, and was 80 years old at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under www.gardnerfh.com, White Salmon, Wash. A public celebration of life will be announced summer of 2021, when pandemic restrictions have been lifted.
Janet R. Waritz died Dec. 28, 2020, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Janet was born on Sept. 28, 1954, and was 66 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Eva Guzman Huizar died Dec. 29, 2020, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. in Portland, Ore. Eva was born on Oct. 26, 1951, and was 69 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Eva Guzman Huizar falleció el 29 de diciembre 2020 en el hospital de Providence St. Vincent Medical Center en Portland, Ore. Eva nació el 26 de octubre de 1951 y tenía 69 años de edad cuando falleció. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Gordon Lawrence Goudy, age 59, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 30, 2020. Funeral services and burial were held Jan. 2 at Toppenish Creek Cemetery, White Swan, Wash. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Leona Wedgwood, age 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local care facility Dec. 30, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Patricia A. Minor, age 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at her home Dec. 31, 2020. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sally Henzel died Jan. 1, 2021, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Sally was born on Sept. 10, 1944, and was 76 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Carol S. Kiersey died Jan. 1, 2021, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Carol was born on Jan. 8, 1945, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.