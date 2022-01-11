Gae Wimberly died of a heart condition Oct. 28, 2021, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center, The Dalles, Ore. She was born Oct. 7, 1941. Cremation handled by Anderson’s Tribute Center and ashes to be disbursed in Pacific Ocean.
Loren Lee Harnar of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, Ore., died Dec. 15, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Loren was born Feb. 2, 1963, and was 58 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Graciela “Gracy” Dominguez Viramontes, 61, died Dec. 19, 2021, in Hood River Ore. Gracy was born Nov. 27, 1960, in Tijuana Mexico. A viewing will be held Jan. 14, 8-10:45 a.m., at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River; funeral Mass begins at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave. Graveside committal will immediately follow at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family or to access the ZOOM links for Mass.
Dennis Earl Radford, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 21, 2021. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Benedetti died Dec. 29, 2021, in Virginia. David was born on Oct. 23, 1943, and was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jerrilyn Jean Taylor, age 58, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 30, 2021. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jessie Alice Weathers died Jan. 1, 2022, at home in Tygh Valley, Ore. Alice was born March 3, 1927, and was 94 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donna Lee Robertson, age 88, a long time resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 2, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Grant Elden Mead, age 89, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died Jan. 3, 2022. A memorial will be held May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Dufur Christian Church. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Patrick Beaston died Jan. 7, 2022, at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Patrick was born on April 27, 1952, and was 69 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert Otto Melton died Jan. 8, 2022, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Robert was born on Aug. 26, 1929, and was 92 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
