Sheila May Weber, age 79, a resident of Moro, Ore., died Feb. 16, 2021. Graveside services were held Feb. 20 at Moro Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Carmel Mary Cervetto died Feb. 17, 2021, at the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Carmel was born July 18, 1927, and was 93 at her time of passing. Carmel’s full life story will follow in a later edition. Services are planned as follows: Catholic Rites will be Saturday, March 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., with private entombment rites to follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum of Portland, Ore., on Monday, March 8. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to access guestbook and webcast link.
Jacqueline Sue Malcom, age 70, a resident of Wamic, Ore., died at her home Feb. 18, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Rubin Leroy Hinkle, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 19, 2021. Graveside service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Everett J. “Bud” Justice died Feb. 19, 2021, at his home in Dufur, Ore. Bud was born on July 16, 1946, and was 74 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Barbara J. Lowe died Feb. 19, 2021, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Barbara was born on March 18, 1928, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Tina Marie Welch, age 65, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 20, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Herbert G. “Herb” Ewald died Feb. 21, 2021, at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. Herb was born on July 18, 1927, and was 93 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to access guestbook and webcast link.
Billie Jean Paasch died Feb. 21, 2021, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Billie was born on March 14, 1927, and was 87 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
