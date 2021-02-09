Frances Allene Howard died Jan. 27, 2021, at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. Frances was born on Aug. 8, 1921, and was 99 years of age at the time of her passing. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, followed by a graveside service at Mt. View Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road. Guests are limited to 50 people at the chapel. Masks are required at all times in the building and it is strongly suggested that guests maintain at least a 6-foot distance from those not in their household at the chapel and cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Harlan Leslie Sparks, age 94, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 27, 2021. His final resting place is at Klickitat County Cemetery in White Salmon, Wash. Spencer, Libby & Powell is in care of arrangements.
Bryan Forrest Peters, age 51, of Wasco, Ore., died at home Jan. 31, 2021. The family is planning a memorial service in the near future; please check Spencer, Libby & Powell's website for service information. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sandy Lee Fagen died Feb. 3, 2021, at home in The Dalles, Ore. Sandy was born on March 25, 1946, and was 74 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gene Arthur Chapman, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., and previously of Camas Valley, Ore., died Feb. 4, 2021. He will be laid to rest in a private service at the Chapman Family Cemetery in Camas Valley. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gail Owen Lewis died Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Gail was born on May 31, 1946, and was 74 years of age at the time of his passing. A service with military honors will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Peggy Lynn Rubel died Feb. 8, 2021, at her home in Oregon City, Ore. Peggy was born on Feb. 21, 1960, and was 60 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Ander-son's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Barbara L. Stephenson, age 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 8, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.