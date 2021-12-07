Janeine Willsey Parks, 57, of Albany, Ga., died Sept. 30, 2021, at Phoebe North Hospital. She was born in Hood River, Ore., Dec. 6, 1963.
Tony Park died Oct. 13, 2021, in Texas. He was born May 11, 1981. A service will b eheld on Saturday, Dec. 11 at noon at Billy Bob Sno Park, above Dufur. For more information, contact Barbara Coston on Facebook.
Adam Lee Troutner, age 33, a resident of Wamic, Ore., died Nov. 12, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Nina E. Tuttle passed away Nov. 15, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Gardner Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Doreen Elizabeth Koch, age 83, a resident of The Dalles , Ore., died Nov. 19, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Roderick “Rod” Martin died Nov. 21, 2021, at Oregon’s Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Rod was born Sept. 23, 1925, and was 96 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at The Dalles Evangelical Church, 1001 E. 12th St., The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for family.
Ernest Lee Stillwell, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 21, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Matthew James Murphy, age 53, a resident Ronan, Mont., died Nov. 22, 2021.Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Carrol Lee White, age 84, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died Nov. 25, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Marsha Lee Westwick (Ivey), age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 28, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jacob Wayne Smith, age 47, a resident of Shedd, Ore., died Nov. 29, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Carol Clement died Nov. 30, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Carol was born Jan. 16, 1932, and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Laurie Ann-Marie Sellers, age 56, a resident of Condon, Ore., died Nov. 30, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jessica Diane Treadwell, age 35, a resident of Condon, Ore., died Nov. 30, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Garet Lee Nunnery, age 25, a resident of Madras, Ore., died Dec. 1, 2021. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby, and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Christine Lee Pounders, age 71, a resident of Wishram, Wash., died Dec. 1, 2021.Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Kathleen Ann Southan died Dec. 5, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Kathleen was born on Sept. 9, 1936, and was 86 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
