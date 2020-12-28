Dolores M. Holzinger died Dec. 14, 2020, in Yuma, Ariz. She was born Feb. 12, 1935. No services are planned.
Shirley May Robinson died Dec. 16, 2020, in Colville, Wash. She was born in Husum, Wash., on May 14, 1937. Visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Kenneth Walters, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending and in the care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
Stevie Lynn Drews, age 40, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 17, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Shirley S. Lee (aka Shirley Lee Haynes) died Dec. 17, 2020, at her home at Rockaway Beach, Ore. Shirley was born on March 21, 1928, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family or to watch live stream of Shirley’s service.
Isaac Robert Buell, age 41, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 18, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements
Marcia Pidgeon died Dec. 21, 2020, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center, in The Dalles Ore. Marcia was born on July 3, 1937, and was 83 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Evelyn Irene Prentice, age 99, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 22, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jacqueline Erma Van Ness, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 22, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Brian T. Cronan died Dec. 25, 2020, at his home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Brian was born on Aug. 14, 1965, and was 55 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jocelyn Fancher Gay, age 96, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 24, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
R.J. Franklin, age 86, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Dec. 25, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Max Theodore Sigl died Dec. 25, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Max was born on Dec. 21, 1934, and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Beverly J. Shapley died at home in Hood River, Ore. Beverly was born Aug. 19, 1940, and was 80 years old at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under www.gardnerfh.com, White Salmon, Wash. A public celebration of life will be announced summer of 2021, when pandemic restrictions have been lifted.
