Michael “Mike” Mauzey died Dec. 13, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Michael was born Feb. 13, 1958, and was 63 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Wanda Maryetta Olson, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 16, 2021. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Paul Harold Kaser, age 98, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 17, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Janine Yvette Maxwell died Dec. 17, 2021, in Seattle, Wash. Janine was born Feb. 16, 1947, and was 74 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Marie Brown died Dec. 18, 2021, in Warren, Ore. Marie was born March 25, 1921, and was 100 years of age at the time of her passing. A private burial service will be held at the Upper Valley Parkdale Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Laura Marion Makepeace died Dec. 19, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Laura was born on Jan. 4, 1964 and was 57 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ronald Joe Gehrig died Dec. 21, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Ronald was born on Dec. 18, 1948, and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Nilsa Jane Nippolt died unexpectedly Dec. 23, 2021, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, from complications from ovarian cancer. Nilsa was born on April 4, 1963. She was 58 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
