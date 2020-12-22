Dolly D. Loss died Nov. 27, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Dolly was born on June 26, 1946, and was 74 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Vicky Stewart died Dec. 2, 2020, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Vicky was born on Aug. 18, 1947, in Inglewood, California and was 73 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lynn Meads died Dec. 11, 2020, at Willamette Valley Medical Center of McMinnville, Ore. Lynn was born on Jan. 23, 1941, and was 79 years of age at the time of her passing. A funeral service was held Dec. 19 at Anderson's Tribute Center, with graveside rites at The Dalles I.O.O.F Three Mile Cemetery, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donald “Don” Max Hardman died Dec. 12, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Don was born on June 13, 1934, and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Hood River Valley Christian Church. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a smaller gathering will be held and shared via live stream at fb.me/e/231xW8t3a. A public gathering for friends and family will take place summer of 2021, when the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joy Lafern Slaughter, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 12, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sandra “Sandy” Marvel Long died Dec. 13, 2020, at the Hood River Care Center, Hood River, Ore. Sandy was born on Nov. 30, 1944, and was 76 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Carol Anne Bond died Dec. 14, 2020, in Hood River, Ore. Carol was born on May 25, 1943, and was 77 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joe Spady died Dec. 14, 2020, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Joe was born on May 14, 1944, and was 76 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Charles Lee Deal, age 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 15, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Arlene T. Goodman, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 15, 2020. Family hosted an open house on Dec. 19 at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles.
Robert L. Martin, age 86, a resident of Moro, Ore., died at his home Dec. 16, 2020. A celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Naioma Sappington-McClintic died Dec. 16, 2020, at Portland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Portland, Ore. Naioma was born on March 25, 1938, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Committal Service will immediately follow at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Shirley Lee died Dec. 17, 2020, at her home at Rockaway Beach, Ore. Shirley was born on March 21, 1928, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family or to watch live stream of Shirley’s service.
Jodi K. Sauncy, age 59, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at her home Dec. 17, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Edith Marjorie “Marge” Magnusen died Dec. 19, 2020, at her daughter's home in Tualatin, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Clifton "Bobby" Robert Morris III, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 19, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28 at The Dalles Oddfellows Cemetery, 1100 18th St. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Michelle “Micki” Chapman died Dec. 20, 2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Micki was born on Nov. 12, 1951, and was 69 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.