Catherine Theresa Cameron, age 84, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Dec. 5, 2020. Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mt. Angel, Ore.; details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home website once finalized.
Shirley Ann Rhodes, age 71, a resident of Arlington, Ore., died Dec. 6, 2020. Services will be held at a later date and details will be on Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Aubrey J. Cochran, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at the Oregon Veterans Home Dec. 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending and in the care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
Gerald Walter Ernst, age 65, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at the Oregon Veterans Home Dec. 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending and are in the care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
William Adam Ward, age 64, previously a resident of Goldendale, Wash., died at the Oregon Veterans Home on Dec. 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending and in the care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
Barbara Jane Young died Dec. 8, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Barbara was born on Oct. 11, 1936, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Loye A. May, age 85, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 9, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
Susan “Sue” C. Janson died Dec. 10, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Sue was born Jan. 18, 1947, and was 73 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
David M. McGhee, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at the Oregon Veterans Home Dec. 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending and in the care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
Linn Cich-Jones died Dec. 11, 2020, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. She was born on May 21, 1948, and was 72 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.
Lynn Meads died Dec. 11, 2020, at Willamette Valley Medical Center of McMinnville, Ore. Lynn was born on Jan. 23, 1942, and was 79 years of age at the time of her passing. A funeral service is planned for 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Graveside Rites will follow at The Dalles I.O.O.F Three Mile Cemetery, Three Mile County Road, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joy Lafern Slaughter, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 12, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
