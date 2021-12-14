Dorothy France White Marquez, 92, of Forest Grove, Ore., died Nov. 25, 2021. She was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Bend, Ore. Services were held Nov. 30 at Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home, Forest Grove.
Beatrice Louise Dick, age 97, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 4, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the summer. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Harold Wood died Dec. 4, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. David was born Sept. 23, 1957, and was 64 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Hood River Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Christopher Lavern Schwebke, 41, of La Grande, Ore., died Dec. 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Boise, Idaho. He was born on Sept. 16, 1980, in La Grande. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
Alan “Al” Vernon James died Dec. 6, 2021, in Lyle, Wash. Al was born Oct. 1, 1949, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Russell N. McNamer died Dec. 6, 2021, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. He was born June 30, 1930, in Martinez, Calif., and was 91 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sherman Derry died Dec. 9, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Sherman was born Jan. 26, 1946, and was 75 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Emma Jo “Mimi” Price died Dec. 9, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Emma was born on Sept. 11, 1947, and was 74 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James “Jim” Wells, a life-long Hood River Valley resident died at home Dec. 12, 2021. Jim was born April 10, 1946, in Hood River, Ore., and was 75 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 at The Crag Rat Hut, 960 Crag Rat Hut Road, Hood River. Family services at Immanuel Lutheran Church and burial at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery will precede Jim’s celebration of life service. Viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
