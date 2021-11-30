Oliver Franklin Coon died Nov. 7, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Oliver was born on Feb. 13, 1957, and was 64 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
John Steven Ryan, age 78, died Nov. 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Neptune Society, Spokane, Wash.
Donna Ruth Burton died Nov. 16, 2021, at home in Richland, Wash. She was born Aug. 6, 1934, in Iowa.
Steven Marc Burgett of Pendleton, Ore., died Nov. 19, 2021, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Steven was born May 21, 1969, in The Dalles, Ore., and was 52 years of age at the time of his passing. Services in The Dalles and Pendleton are still pending and will be announced in a later edition. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for family.
Suzanne Lee Armentrout, age 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 20, 2021. Spencer, Libby, and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Phyllis Farner, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 21, 2021. A public viewing at Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home will be held Dec. 3 from 2-7 p.m.; a private burial will be held at a later date. A celebration of life will be in April at Gateway Church. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Roderick “Rod” Martin died Nov. 21, 2021, at Oregon’s Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Rod was born Sept. 23, 1925, and was 96 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for family.
Ronald Steven Maurer died Nov. 22, 2021, at home in Hood River, Ore. He was born Sept. 16, 1951, and was 70 at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River.
Robert “Rob” Burchill Myers died at his home in Underwood, Wash., on Nov. 24, 2021. Rob was born June 29, 1946, in Norfolk, Va., and was 75 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River.
Kristopher Grant Robinson of Roseburg, Ore., died Nov. 24, 2021, at OHSU Hospital in Portland, Ore. Kristopher was born Dec. 7, 1982, in Roseburg and was 38 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending with details to be updated on his guestbook at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore.
Thomas Helm died Nov. 26, 2021. Private interment will be held at Idlewyld Cemetery Mausoleum, Hood River, Ore., on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. Friends and family are invited to a reception at 2 p.m. at Columbia Cliff Villas, 3880 Westcliff Drive Unit 6 (west end, third floor, elevator), Hood River. Refreshments and light luncheon provided.
DeAnna May McFarland died Nov. 26, 2021, at her home in Hood River, Ore. DeAnna was born Aug. 14, 1955, and was 66 at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
