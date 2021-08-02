Henry Douglas Buckalew III died on Jan. 8, 2020, at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla. He was born in Hood River, Ore., on Aug. 17, 1992, and was 27 years old at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. at Gardner Funeral Home in White Salmon, Wash.
Jack Meads, born June 1, 1928, in Klickitat, Wash., and died Jan. 29, 2021, in Portland, Ore. A service of committal is planned for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at The Dalles I.O.O.F Three Mile Cemetery (Three Mile County Road, The Dalles, Ore). Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jeffrey Cunningham Krier died March 22, 2021, and was born March 24, 1950. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Jeff on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota St., The Dalles, Ore. All are welcome.
Robert Michael Miller, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 18, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
William “Bill” Trujillo died July 20, 2021, in Dallesport, Wash. Bill was born July 2, 1935, in Worland, Wyo., and was 86 years of age at the time of passing. A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 7 at noon at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, Ore. Those wishing to sign William’s online memorial book may do so at www.AndersonTributeCenter.com.
Lacy Lee Ament, age 40, a resident of Moro, Ore., died July 23, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Wasco Depot Park, with Pastor Bob Stone officiating. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James Joseph Booth, age 80, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died July 23, 2021. Private graveside services will be held at Friend Cemetery, Friend, Ore. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Linda Carol Cochenour, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 26, 2021. A memorial will be held at a later date, and details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Ellen Nippolt died July 27, 2021. A wake and memorial will be held on Aug. 7 at 1150 Panorama Point Road, White Salmon. Details to follow at Gardnerfh.com. An obituary will appear at a later date.
Letha Marilyn Buchanan, born Jan. 28, 1940, died July 29, 2021, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital of Hood River, Ore. Letha was 81 at the time of her passing. A private service of committal was held Aug. 1 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
