Jack Meads, born June 1, 1928, in Klickitat, Wash., died Jan. 29, 2021, in Portland, Ore. A service of committal is planned for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at The Dalles I.O.O.F Three Mile Cemetery, Three Mile County Road, The Dalles, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary Hoke, 80, died unexpectedly June 24, 2021, at a Bozeman, Mont., hospital. A service of remembrance will be held on Aug. 28 at the Hood River Elks lodge on Third and Oak St. The Lodge will open at 2 p.m., with the service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
David Eugene Ollikkala, age 62, died at home on July 5, 2021. Graveside committal with military honors will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 at Willamette National Cemetery of Portland, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ann Christine (Curran) Perry died Aug. 4, 2021, at a care facility in The Dalles, Ore. She was born Dec. 25, 1930. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. A reception will follow and then Ann will be laid to rest at Idlewilde Mausoleum of Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Scott Catlin died Aug. 12, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Scott was born on July 28, 1962, and was 59 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Demetra Ann Dionas Kramer, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at her home on Aug. 14, 2021. There will be a celebration of life at a later date, and details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell Website once they are finalized.
Louise Jane Plank died Aug. 14, 2021, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Louise was born on April 27, 1944, and was 77 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Andrie Annalee Dave, age 63, a resident of Lyle, Wash., died Aug. 15, 2021. Dressing ceremony and services were held Aug. 17 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall and sunrise burial on Aug. 18 at Lyle Balch Cemetery, Lyle.
Hollis George died Aug. 17, 2021,at Cherry Street Manor II in White Salmon, Wash. Hollis was born Nov. 8, 1931, and was 89 at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Rickey Melvin Johnson, age 78, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died Aug. 17, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sandra Olive Williamson, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 17, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Pow-ell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ross Kermit Hucke died Aug. 19, 2021, at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) in Portland, Ore. Ross was born on May 16, 1938, and was 83 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Shannon Nicole Tatom, age 48, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 20, 2021, in Bend, Ore. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A celebration of Shannon’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles.
Mary Hamada died Aug. 21, 2021, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living in Hood River, Ore. Mary was born Feb. 14, 1922, and was 99 at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
