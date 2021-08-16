Lois Baker died July 9, 2021. A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon, Wash. All are welcome.
Emilia Barajas, age 65, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 26, 2021. Funeral Mass was held Aug. 13 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, The Dalles; Rite of Committal followed at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Darrell Warren Buckles, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 7, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Lawrence P. Nyberg, age 49, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 7, 2021. Arrangements are pending and in the care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
John Lee Carter, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 9, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, most likely in September, and details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home website once they have been finalized.
Betty Maurine McDonald, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 9, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Eva Geraldine Phelps, age 101, died Aug. 9, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Dianna L. Oden, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 10, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Donald Ross Cooper, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 11, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gerald M Brooking, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 12, 2021. A private family service will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James Belknap Wade died Aug. 13, 2021, at his home in Hood River, Ore. James was born on May 23, 1931, and was 90 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ethelyn M. Garrison, age 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 14, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Denise Marie Johnson died Aug. 15, 2021, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Denise was born on Dec. 9, 1961 in Rapid City, S.D., and was 59 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
