Sylvia Louise Holwegner died March 12, 2021, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Sylvia was born on June 5, 1935 and was 85 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at Carson Bible Church, 1121 Wind River Highway, Carson, Wash. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Steven Porter died April 6, 2021, at his home in White Salmon, Wash. Steve was born Dec. 17, 1962, and was 58 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Rolene Delores Henningsgard died April 9, 2021 at Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Rolene was born on Oct. 11, 1928, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. A graveside committal will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Charles Edward Jenkins passed away April 9, 2021, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Charles was born on Sept. 27, 1951, and was 69 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Douglas Eugene Woolsey, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 9, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 at Gateway Presbyterian Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road, The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Venita Fay Shaw, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 10, 2021. Services will be held at a later date, with details posted on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Edmund August DePaepe, age 79, a resident of the Dalles, Ore., died April 11, 2021. Services will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Richard Charles Lotspeich, age 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 11, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Services with Military Honor will be held at a later date.
June Inez Jones, age 85, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died April 13, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Brad Leon Langdale died April 13, 2021, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Brad was born on Nov. 12, 1959, and was 61 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Timothy Arends, 70, died April 15, 2021, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Timothy was born on July 30, 1950, and was 70 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gerald Gard died April 15, 2021, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Gerald was born on Jan. 16, 1942, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sarah “Lilly” Ellsworth, 68, died April 17, 2021, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Lilly was born on Jan. 23, 1953. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Albert J. Gosiak Sr., 89, died on April 17, 2021, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Albert was born on Nov. 29, 1931. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Anna Pauline Kennedy died April 17, 2021, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Anna was born on Sept. 24, 1934, and was 86 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Leona Osbourn, 90, died April 17, 2021, at The Dalles Health and Rehab Center in The Dalles, Ore. Leona was born on Nov. 14, 1930. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary Lou Campbell, age 85, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home with her family. Private services will be held. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
