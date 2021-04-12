Carolyn Sperry died March 14, 2021, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Carolyn was born on May 3, 1946, and was 74 years of age at the time of her passing. Joshua (Josh) Marc Sperry of Spanaway, Wash., died April 25, 2020, at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash. Josh was born on Oct. 23, 1971, and was 48 years of age at the time of his passing. Services for mother and son are as follows: Private committal ceremony on Friday, April 16 at Willamette National Cemetery; public celebration of life ceremony Sunday, April 17 at Calvary Baptist, 3350 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles — Josh’s service will be at 11 a.m. and Carolyn’s at 2 p.m. A reception will be held between services. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jack Peterson died March 22, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Jack was born on July 27, 1945, and was 75 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
David Wayne Carrigan, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 30, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A family directed celebration of life will be held Thursday, May 15 at noon at the family home.
Edna Margaret Chandler died April 1, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Edna was born Jan. 5, 1922, and was 99 at the time of her passing. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Hood River Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave., Hood River — her life story will follow in a later edition. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Griffith Lee Thomas, age 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at his home April 2, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Adelia Dewayn Holt, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 4, 2021. A viewing is scheduled for April 17 from 2-5 p.m. at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home. A celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at The Dalles Eagle Lodge.
Timothy Bolter died April 6, 2021, at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center of The Dalles, Ore. Timothy was born May 16, 2019, in The Dalles. Friends can go to www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note for family, share pictures you may have of Timothy and to check on future service details. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles.
Rolene Delores Henningsgard died April 9, 2021, at Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Rolene was born on Oct. 11, 1928, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maria Teresa Lujano Martinez died April 9, 2021, at Portland Providence Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Maria was born Nov. 16, 1958, and was 62 years of age at the time of her passing. A funeral Mass for Maria will be held at 3 p.m. on, Sunday, April 18 at St. Mary’s catholic church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore.; following Mass we will proceed to St. Mary’s catholic cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
•••
Maria Teresa Lujano Martinez falleció el 9 de abril de 2021 en Portland Providence Medical Center en Portland, Ore. Maria nació el 16 de noviembre de 1958 y tenia 62 años de edad cuando fallecio. La misa para Maria se llevara acabo a las 3:00 P.M., el domingo 18 de abril de 2021 en la iglesia catolica St. Mary’s (1501 Belmont Ave, Hood River, OR, 97031) terminando su misa procederemos al panteón catolico St. Mary’s. Arreglos están bajo l dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visite www.andersonstributecenter.com
Venita Fay Shaw, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 10, 2021. Services will be held at a later date and information will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home website once finalized.
