Howard William Ihrig, of Madras, Ore., died Nov. 17, 2020. He was born May 22, 1935. Bel-Air Funeral Home in Madras is in care of the arrangements.
George Raymond Stellingwerf, age 91, died Nov. 25, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Services will be held at a later date.
Merrill Graves died Nov. 29, 2020, at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Merrill was born on Feb. 11, 1933, and was 87 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Raymond Lee Johnson died Dec. 1, 2020, at Columbia Basin Care Facility in The Dalles, Ore. Ray was born on Aug. 29, 1939, and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Loren Edward Macnab, age 73, a resident of Wasco, Ore., passed away Dec. 2, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Betty L. Blackwell, age 94, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local care facility on Dec. 3, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Margaret E. Miller, age 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local care facility on Dec. 3, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Charles “Charley” Edwin Brown died Dec. 4, 2020, at his home in Rufus, Ore. Charley was born on March 24, 1934 and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore.Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Velma Ruth Gordon died on Dec. 4, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Velma was born on Aug. 19, 1927, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Catherine Theresa Cameron, age 84, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Dec. 5, 2020. Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mt. Angel, Ore.; details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home website once finalized.
