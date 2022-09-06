Ivan Earl Solomon, 76, died May 1, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept.18 at the Bingen park. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Tanya Durland, 98, died Aug. 23, 2022, at SpringRidge Independent Living in Wilsonville, Ore. Tanya was born Aug. 3, 1924. Services and a reception are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Graveside Rites will follow at the Mountain View Memorial Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Edward Fix, age 70, died Aug. 25, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Edward was born on Feb. 19, 1952. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mark Floyd Ratliff, age 57, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 26, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Adeline Marie (Syrstad) Schull, born May 25, 1929, near Revillo, S.D., died Aug. 27, 2022, at home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 970 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore., with a celebration of life to follow at daughter Janell’s residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joanne Karole Frost, age 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 28, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles on Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Carla Ruth Chamberlain, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 29, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Cox, age 68, died 29, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore., at The Pearl. David was born on Sept. 13, 1953. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
William Jay Hammond, age 76, a resident of Arlington, Ore., died Aug. 29, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Floyd Franklin Branson III, 74, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Floyd was born Dec. 25, 1947, in Miami, Okla. Services are planned for 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18 at Hood River Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave., Hood River. A graveside committal will follow at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
