A celebration of life for Diane Stembridge will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at the White Salmon Elks Lodge. Gardner Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Thomas Edward Bailey, born July 30, 1945, died Aug. 3, 2022. A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Please join family for food and “Tom” stories as we bid farewell.
Claudette Joan McLoughlin, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 15, 2022. A graveside service will be held at the St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in The Dalles on Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Phillip Bruce Dowsett, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 17, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at The Gateway Presbyterian Church in The Dalles on Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. A funeral will be held at a later date at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Kasi Ann Griggs, age 56, died Sept. 19, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Kasi was born on Jan. 2, 1966. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sheila Kay Lape, age 57, died Sept. 21, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Sheila was born on April 30, 1965. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Vera Mae Stevens, age 68, died Sept. 22, 2022 in The Dalles, Ore. Vera was born Sept. 28, 1953. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joseph F. Wehr, age 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 22, 2022, at a local care facility. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
