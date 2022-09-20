Harry “Merle” Jackson, age 84, died July 1, 2022, at his home in Redmond, Ore. Merle was born Dec. 20, 1937, in Dufur, Ore. A joint service will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 Black Butte Blvd., Redmond, for Merle and his wife, Judy.
David Frank Smith, age 81, died July 19, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. David was born March 27, 1941. A graveside committal with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Idlewilde Cemetery, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jo Ann Avery, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 6, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joan Chandler Fowler, age 90, died suddenly at home on Aug. 6, 2022. She was born on June 9, 1932, in McCloud, Calif. A celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Stave and Stone Winery, 3827 Fletcher Drive, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Timothy Scott Roberts, age 65, of Camas, Wash., died at home Aug. 9, 2022. Tim was born Aug. 17, 1956, in Hood River, Ore. Graveside committal services were Sept. 15 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Elizabeth Lockwood, born Oct. 5, 1923, died Aug. 23, 2022. Simon-Cornwell Colonial Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
Debra Rea Lane, age 68, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 9, 2022.Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Charlotte Lee Haney, age 68, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 12, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ed Wilder, age 57, died Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Ed was born Jan. 27, 1965. Memorial services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
William Swaim Brunt, age 69, a resident of Appleton, Wash., died Sept. 13, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Alfred Charles Clark, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 13, 2022.Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Georgia Elaine Miller, age 93, died Sept. 15, 2022, at Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Georgia was born Nov. 4, 1928. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
LaVern “Vern” Miller, age 87, died Sept. 16, 2022, at Ashley Manor in Hood River, Ore. Vern was born Oct. 21, 1934. Memorial services are pending, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Kenneth McIntyre, age 76, died Sept. 19, 2022 at The Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Kenneth was born July 24, 1946. Interment with Military Honors at Willamette National Cemetery of Portland, Ore., are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
