Courtney “Corky” Craig Iwatsuki, age 70, died June 9, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash. Corky was born on April 1, 1952. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Bill Adalbert Archer, age 77, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Aug. 27, 2022. The family will be holding a memorial service at Barlow Gate Grange, Wamic, Ore., at 11 a.m. Oct. 1. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Carla Ruth Chamberlain, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held at the IOOF Cherry Heights Cemetery in The Dalles on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Cox, age 68, died Aug. 29, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore., at The Pearl. David was born on Sept. 13, 1953. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gray Randall Geary, age 47, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died Sept. 2, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Fay Maxine Lemuel, age 97, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 2, 2022. A private family burial will be held at IOOF Cemetery. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Barbara Ann Byers, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 4, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Greta Ruth Clontz, age 64, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died Sept. 4, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Vincel Scott Jr., age 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 4, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Patrick Wentz, age 65, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died Sept. 5, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Rachel Leeann Derryberry, age 32, died Sept. 8, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Rachel was born on July 28, 1990. A celebration of life will take place at Life In Christ Center, 3095 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles, on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Diane Stembridge, born June 27, 1970, died Sept. 8, 2022, in Glenwood, Wash. No services are pending. Gardner Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.