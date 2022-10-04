Wesley Yarnell Williams, born in White Salmon, Wash., on Aug. 26, 1965, died Aug. 21, 2021. An informal celebration of life to honor the memory and life of Wes will be held at Mt. Adams Elks Lodge No. 1868, 124 N..E Church Ave., White Salmon, on Oct. 15 from 2-5 p.m. All who knew him are welcome to attend.
David Frank Smith, 81, died July 19, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. David was born March 27, 1941. A graveside committal with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Idlewilde Cemetery, Hood Riv-er. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Thomas Edward Bailey, born July 30, 1945, died Aug. 3, 2022. A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Please join family for food and “Tom” stories as we bid farewell.
Todd Douglas Henry, age 51, a resident of Kent, Ore., died Sept. 20, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Peggy Lou Espeland, 88, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Sept. 23, 2022. A graveside service will be held at a near date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Brian Belander, age 58, died Sept. 24, 2022, at Kaiser Permanete in Clackamas, Ore. He was born June 26, 1964. Memorial services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Franklin Edmond Herrling died Sept. 24, 2022, in McMinnville, Ore. He was born Jan. 2, 1934, in Maupin, Ore. Private family services will be held. Macy and Son Funeral Directors are handling the services.
Diane Marie Sasa, age 76, a resident of Goldendale, Wash., died Sept. 28, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Robert Dale Sloan, age 69, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died Sept. 29, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Majorie Chrystal Foster, age 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 2, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a soon date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joanne Fromm, age 86, died Oct. 3, 2022 at Flagstone Assisting Living in The Dalles, Ore. Joanne was born July 24, 1936. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
