Renee Terry Tetzloff, age 77 died at home on June 5, 2022. She was born June 16, 1944, in Bismarck, N.D. Alvin Daniel Tetzloff, age 81, died at the Oregon Veterans Home on Oct. 10, 2022. He was born in Grant County, N.D., on April 30, 1941. A memorial service will be held for both of them at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3 at First Christian Church in The Dalles, Ore. Spencer, Libby & Powell is in care of arrangements.
Keiko Hirata, age 79, of Hood River, Ore., died Oct. 13, 2022, in Portland, Ore., at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Keiko was born Sept. 24, 1943, in Okayama, Japan. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Charles Boucher, born June 19, 1924, died Oct. 16, 2022. A memorial service will be held at the Mill-A Church, 432 Jessup Road, Bingen, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. There will be a meal following the service.
Florence Yvonne Cotterell, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 16, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Stephen Michael Sebastian, age 71, a resident of Albany, Ore., died Oct. 16, 2022. Services will be held at St. George Orthodox Church, 2101 NE 162nd Ave., Portland, Ore., at 11 a.m.; honors ceremony and burial will be held at The Willamette National Cemetery at 2:15 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
William Harold Oberg, age 69, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 17, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Russell Lee McDonald, age 85, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 19, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jerry Carl Urness, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 19, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Marion Arthur Wright, age 99, died Oct. 21, 2022, at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Marion was born on Aug. 17, 1923. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
