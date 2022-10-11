Wesley Yarnell Williams, born in White Salmon, Wash., on Aug. 26, 1965, died Aug. 21, 2021. An informal celebration of life to honor the memory and life of Wes will be held at Mt. Adams Elks Lodge No. 1868, 124 NE Church Ave., White Salmon, on Oct. 15 from 2-5 p.m. All who knew him are welcome.
Michael Charles Mooney, age 73, a resident of Wamic, Ore., died Sept. 30, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangement.
Neil Buckman Hansen, age 78, a resident of Kent, Ore., died Oct. 2, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Kenneth Walter Royer Jr., age 80, died Oct. 2, 2022, at his home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Ken was born Jan. 12, 1942. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Alyssa Rianne Adams, age 30, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 3, 2022. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jeanette L. Maier, age 87, of Corvallis, Ore., died Oct. 3, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Steven Gerald Herman, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore.,died Oct. 6, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Donna Geraldine Fortner, age 85, died Oct. 7, 2022, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Donna was born March 8, 1937. A viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A funeral and reception will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 22 at River of Life Assembly of God Church, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River. A graveside committal will follow at 2 p.m. at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Betty Plaster Green, age 90, died Oct. 9, 2022, at The Springs at Mill Creek in The Dalles, Ore. Betty was born Sept. 14, 1932. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.