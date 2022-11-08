Amy JoAnn Holmes, age 35, died Sept. 2, 2022 in Saint Clair, Mich. Amy was born on Jan. 20, 1987. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
David Linn Aichele, age 75, died at his home in The Dalles, Ore., on Oct. 8, 2022. A family memorial service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1035 SE Ninth St., Hermiston, Ore., on Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will be held in The Dalles at a later date.
Craig Allen Starnes, age 53 of The Dalles, Ore., died on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland, Ore. Craig was born on Oct. 27, 1968, in Grinnell, Iowa. Memorial services to be determined at a later date in Grinnell.
Arthur V. Braun, age 76, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 27, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Harold Aloise Hausinger, age 84, died Oct. 27, 2022, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Harold was born on May 15, 1938. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Janet Irene Harrington, age 78, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died Oct. 28, 2022. Services will be held at the Dufur Christian Church on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James Charles Kasmer, age 69, a resident of Moiser, Ore., died Oct. 30, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
John Arthur Decker, age 85, a resident of Madras, Ore., died Oct. 31, 2022. A graveside service will be held Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at Kent Cemetery, and a celebration of life at First Baptist Church in Grass Valley Ore., at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow at the Grass Valley pavilion. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
JoAnn Franklin, age 61, died Nov. 1, 2022, at Canyon Rim Assisted Living in Maupin, Ore. JoAnn was born Feb. 17, 1961. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Viola Hutson, age 97, died Nov. 4, 2022, in Milwaukie, Ore. Viola was born April 10, 1925. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James Edward Duvall, age 84, died Nov. 3, 2022, in Mosier, Ore. James was born on Aug. 7, 1938. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
