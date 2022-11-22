Thelma Cotton, 74, died Sept. 2, 2022, in Gulfport, Miss. Thelma was born Sept. 14, 1945. At her request, there was no funeral.
Xander Cannon, 60, died Nov. 9, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Xander was born on June 12, 1962. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Luann Carol Ketcherside, 78, a resident of Dallesport, Ore., died Nov. 16, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Dee Mooney, 68, died Nov. 17, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. David was born on May 6, 1955. A memorial service and reception is planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.A graveside committal at Idlewilde Cemetery will follow. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Helen Ruth Stanley, 86, a resident of Moro, Ore., died Nov. 17, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Anita Kramer died Nov. 18, 2022. Anita was born Dec. 1, 1954. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Anthony Scott Watkins, 38, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 19, 2022. A funeral will be held at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. with a graveside service to follow. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jose Dominguez, 99, died Nov. 20, 2022, at home in Hood River, Ore. Jose was born July 22, 1923. A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, with a funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Arrangements are under tthe direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donovan Doroski, 29, of Hood River, Ore., died Nov. 20, 2022 at OHSU in Portland, Ore. Donovan was born Aug. 29, 1993, in Mons, Belgium. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
